Recklinghausen: cabaret festival with great variety

A new series of events with music, comedy and poetry will start in Recklinghausen on April 18th. Poet Sandra Da Vina performs at the end.

What’s it always called? There’s a first time for everything. This also applies to the Recklinghausen cabaret festival. From April 18th to 25th, various artists will be performing in the Altstadtschmiede, the city library and the music school. The small locations promise entertaining evenings in an intimate atmosphere.

Tamika Campbell will start on April 18th in the Altstadtschmiede. The German-American comedian presents her second program “Straight Outta Campbell”. The allusion to Compton, the suburb of the metropolis Los Angeles, which has a miserable reputation, is intentional. Although Campbell grew up in the eastern United States in New York, her childhood was anything but rosy. She was part of a cult where violence and abuse were commonplace. She now processes the experiences with a good pinch of humour. Laughter is the best medicine after all.

Cabaret Festival: “Femannism” and the “Rosencoalroad”

A day later, Andreas Weber is on stage. In the program “Femannism” he shows his soulful side. The divorced father of two teenage boys honestly and lovingly reflects on social norms on stage. Together with the audience, he dares to jump into the deep waters of humanity, but doesn’t leave out the shallow puddles of everyday life either.

There will be music on April 22nd when “Christian Hirdes is coming!” is the title of the solo. The singer-songwriter has been active on comedy and cabaret stages for 25 years and has already won coveted prizes such as the “Prix Pantheon”. He is currently singing about gender asterisks in the alphabet soup, presenting his guaranteed youth-free party hit about “Laura, who mostly boils up” – and wonders whether the Garden of Eden would have been even more heavenly as a gravel garden.













stories from life

Laura and Tobias Goldfarb (24.4.) are not always idyllic. That’s why the two go in search of the secret of a happy relationship in their program “Let’s Stay Friends – On the Rosencoalroad of Life”. In the city library, the two pursue the important questions of (love) life, for example: Why are divorce lawyers hiding in the dummy refrigerators at Ikea? And how do you actually argue?





The cabaret festival will conclude on April 25th with poet and slam poet Sandra Da Vina. She brings her current program “Viva da Vina” to the city library. In it, the Essen native dares a wild ride over the beaten track of life. Da Vina’s show is a mixture of stand-up comedy, literature and poetry – sometimes silly, sometimes romantic and sometimes serious.

Recklinghausen cabaret festival: 18.4. Tamika Campbell (7.30 p.m., Altstadtschmiede), 19.4. Andreas Weber (7.30 p.m., Altstadtschmiede), 22.4. Christian Hirdes (7.30 p.m., music school), 24.4. Goldfarb & Goldfarb (7.30 p.m., City Library), 25.4. Sandra Da Vina (7.30 p.m., City Library). Tickets from about €15 aboutwww.recklinghausen.de









