Recognition of Lionel Messi

The Argentine team received the affection of its fans in an emotional event organized by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

The members of the Argentine team, World Champions, visited the CONMEBOL headquarters, in Luque, Paraguay, to be recognized by CONMEBOL in an event called La Noche de las Estrellas.

This tribute is for all the heroes of the latest conquest of South America, for bringing the World Cup back home, by winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022, cheered on by an entire continent.

The ‘Scaloneta’ arrived at CONMEBOL, accompanied by the President of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, and were received by the President of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez for the tribute.

Claudio Tapia, was recognized as the best leader of South American soccer with the Decoration of the Order of Honor for merit of South American soccer in the rank of South American great necklace. It is the second time in history that the CONMEBOL Council has awarded this recognition.

Lionel Scaloni and his coaching staff received replicas of the CONMEBOL Copa América, the Finalissima trophy and the World Cup as recognition for their work with the national team.

The Argentine champions received individual medals and statuettes in recognition of their achievement, which brought the greatest possible football joy to the Argentine people and to all of South America.

Those in charge of delivering the awards were fans who went viral during the World Cup, representing all Argentines who support the Albiceleste.

They were: Fernando Romero, the author of ‘Muchachos’, the most sung song during the World Cup; Juan Zara, a boy who went viral by dancing like ‘Dibu’; Gonzálo Di Santis, who tattooed all of Argentina’s results in the World Cup; José Andrada, a boy who moved everyone with his words for the national team; and Belén Godoy, a Freestyler who was present in Qatar.