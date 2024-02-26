Recommendations for Cuban migrants with a CBP One appointment to enter the United States

Lawyer Wilfred Allenin conversations with the journalist Daniel Benitezoffered a group of recommendations to Cuban migrants with CBP One appointments, which are the key to successfully completing immigration procedures in the United States.

The United States immigration system is complex and often constantly changing. Recently, the Biden Administration emphasized reviewing and tightening credible fear interviews for those immigrants seeking refuge in the United States.

Cubans who aspire to enter the country through the CBP One appthey must understand and patiently follow a series of recommendations that could define the success of their immigration process.

In the month of January, more than 23,000 Cubans entered through the US borders, with CBP One appointments to present their political asylum procedures. Jurisdiction over their cases falls to immigration judges, which determines a specific path to follow to achieve residency.

It is essential to wait for complete a year of stay in the United States before applying for residency before the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and, simultaneously, seeking closure of the case in court.

The strategy may differ depending on the jurisdiction where the immigration case is filed. In Omaha, a case is unlikely to be closed until the applicant has residency.

In Miami, some judges may consider closing the file early if progress is shown in the residency process.

Other complications arise when a judge dismisses a case, which could involve deficiencies in the way the government presented the case.

This can often be a relief for applicants; for example, if the Notice to Appear (NTA) was not properly filed in court or has internal defects. It is crucial that such a document be signed by an authorized officer, otherwise the case may be dismissed, which closes the court.

The road to permanent residence in the United Statesespecially for the Cuban community, is intricate and requires in-depth knowledge of the steps to follow.

It is important to have the right approach in interviews and follow the legal guidance offered by immigration lawyers.

The current immigration situation adds pressure to the Joe Biden administrationwhich is already facing a crisis on the borders of the United States.

At this delicate moment, prior to the presidential elections, the urgency of a structural solution that allows authorities to manage the migratory flow with efficiency and justice is evident.

The financial situation of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with its deficit of more than half a billion dollars, is an additional concern that puts at stake the viability of new border security measures and other unilateral initiatives in a context of budget uncertainty .

It is crucial for migrants stay informed and proceed with caution when navigating this legal labyrinth in your aspiration toward a stable life in the United States.

The migrants who are in these processes, They should not travel to Cuba until you have completed all your procedures and have your documentation in order in the United States.