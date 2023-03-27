Record: tourism exceeded 26 million pesos this long weekend | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 26, 2023 | 11:30 p.m.

Last Friday the National Day of Remembrance, for Truth and Justice, was commemorated, which gave rise to a long weekend where many took the opportunity to make the classic “getaway” that Argentines love so much.

The last time this commemorative date had fallen on a Friday was in 2017, where almost a million tourists were registered around the country, that is, 13.6% more than in 2023, where there were 880,000. However, the total expenditure for tourism was 0.2% above the expenditure represented in that year, since there were fewer people circulating.

The truth is that, added to inflation, the investment that citizens make in rest, entertainment and leisure is increasing, which is why it has set a new record during this March 24, 25 and 26.

In this way, income from tourism exceeded the expectations of the sector, as reported by the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME), with 880,000 people and a total expenditure of $26,467 million on food, beverages, lodging, transportation, recreation, and gifts.

Regarding the Province of Buenos Aires, the preferred destinations were those that involve the Atlantic Coast and cities such as Tandil, San Pedro, Chacomús and San Antonio de Areco. Meanwhile, the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires registered the visit of approximately 106,000 people, with an expense of $4.750 million, according to what was indicated by the Entur Tourism Observatory. It should be noted that the Argentina-Panama party had a lot to do with the transfer of people to the Federal Capital.

Other provinces that received tourists were Mendoza, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Río Negro – with its always visited Bariloche -, and Corrientes where, despite the drop in temperature, people were able to enjoy different outdoor recreation.