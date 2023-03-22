Red Bull Batalla: now registrations can be in person

A few days before the end of the registration process (March 31) for the new season of Red Bull Batalla, different underground competitions from all over the country will have a special place so that those freestylers who wish can register in person. .

There will be a Red Bull Batalla spot and those interested will have a camera and a space with good light to record their audition to ensure that both the audio and video are of good quality.

Then, the applicants will have to upload it through the Red Bull Batalla app, this being the only means of registration for the competition.

WHAT EVENTS WILL HAVE THIS SPACE

23-3 Underground Lyrics, Salta.

25-3 THEM, CABA.

26-3 F-nix, La Pampa.

26-3 Let’s live Hip Hop, Vicente López, Buenos Aires.

This registration modality premiered on March 18 at Esculpiendo Rimas, one of the most representative events of Resistencia, Chaco, where participants had to upload a video displaying all their talent, with the aim of being qualified for the next instance.

This year, Red Bull Batalla Argentina promises to be more exciting than ever, with a field of competitors that will mix old and new school. One of the novelties of this season is that the applicants will be able to chat with the greatest exponents of the discipline through live broadcasts that will be carried out on the Red Bull Batalla Instagram account.

INTERNATIONAL FINAL COLOMBIA 2023

Colombia will be the host country in charge of receiving the best freestylers in the world. Regarding the qualifiers, we already know that Aczino will seek to extend his record and will go for a fourth belt. He is joined by the Spanish Gazir and Mecha, second and third place in the 2022 International Final.

In addition, other MCs with a guaranteed place are Oner (USA), Diego (Ecuador) and Éxodo Lirical (Dominican Republic), since, although they could not participate in the International Final last year, they were will respect the place they had achieved.