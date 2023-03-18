Red Bull dominates last practice with Max and Checo

Mexico City- The Dutchman Max Verstappen dominated the last free practice in Saudi Arabia and Red Bull made it 1-2 with Sergio Pérez on the Jeddah street circuit.

‘Mad Max’ led the three practices and closed today with a time of 1:28.485, far from the stomach problems of the current champion who was an impressive burst.

While the Mexican marked the second best time at + 0.613 from his partner. Checo was second in the first practice and third in the second. And the Spanish Fernando Alonso surprised again with Aston Martin and stayed at +0.998, in third place in Practice 3.

The Mexican started first on soft tires and showed improvement after the car problems he had in the first two practices.

The Jeddah circuit brings back fond memories for the Mexican, after having achieved his first pole position last year, however, he failed to finish on the podium. The Guadalajara rider hopes to repeat that feat later in today’s qualifying.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes moved into fifth position, +1.083 off first place. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with Ferrari failed to find their best rhythm and fell far behind the privileged positions, sixth and tenth respectively.