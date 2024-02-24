Red Cross offers assistance after Harlem fire

The Red Cross has registered 49 people to receive emergency assistance after the fire in an apartment building in Harlem, where this Friday one person lost their life and 17 were injured.

Forty adults, nine children and new pets will receive temporary housing and financial assistance.

The fire started on the third floor of a six-story building on St. Nicholas Place, near West 149th Street.

Authorities say the dense smoke and the number of people trapped complicated rescue efforts.

A person fell into the void while trying to escape.

The Fire Department had to perform three rope rescues, something that normally only happens once a year.

One of them was carried out by a firefighter in a probationary period, which means he has been on the job for less than a year.

The Department of Buildings issued a complete evacuation order for the entire property and ordered the owners to seal the building.

The investigation to determine the causes of the accident continues.

People who have not connected with the Red Cross yet can call 877-RED CROSS (877-733-2767).

