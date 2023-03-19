Red Roses Weekly Preview: Love Drama! Amelie sleeps with Jorik again

When Amelie questions Jorik’s skills, he naturally wants to show her what he’s made of. He sets to work with great zeal, but ultimately has to realize that the job is way too big for him. He asks Ben for help. Luckily, Amelie doesn’t notice anything. She is amazed by Jorik’s abilities. In the end, in her eyes, he did it all alone.

Jorik takes a liking to his Games with Amelie, but the tide turns when he has to take his daughter Henriette to the hotel. Carla takes pity on the little one and bakes her a chocolate cake. But then stains are found on a designer dress, much to the dismay of Amelie, who fears she will have to pay for the damage.

Amelie decides to distance herself from Jorik for the time being. But the good intentions only last until the two face each other in an elevator and are overwhelmed by their feelings. Despite this, Amelie tries to keep a cool head and again keeps her distance from Jorik after she slept with him again has. After all, what shouldn’t be can’t be. Jorik is still her collaborator.