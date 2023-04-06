Redfall: Layla reveals her past and her special skills in video

Just under a month from its release, Redfall continues to reveal itself. Arkane’s new game will feature various characters, and today it is Layla Ellison who is highlighted.

Layla reveals herself on video

His past and his skills are mentioned in particular in this trailer. Layla was a biomedical engineering student when something went wrong during her internship at Aevum’s research facility. She then developed telekinesis abilities allowing her, using an umbrella, to develop various combat techniques.

She can also generate lifts to reach rooftops or launch enemies into the air, as well as summon Jason to fight alongside her. The trailer below allows you to see the different abilities of the heroine with in particular some gameplay sequences

Layla is one of four playable hunters in Redfall and Arkane will introduce the other protagonists soon.

Remember that Redfall will be available on May 2 on Xbox Series X | S and PC, and that it will be released directly in Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. If you want to know more about the game and in particular to know our first impressions, a complete preview is already available at this address.