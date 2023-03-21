Redmi Note 10 and Note 11 SE receive stable version of MIUI 14

A Xiaomi continues to work on distributing MIUI 14. After updating the Redmi Note 10S e LITTLE F2 Prothe Chinese manufacturer decided to take this same version to two more intermediaries: the Redmi Note 10 e Note 11 SE, released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Both are receiving the main features of Android 13, in addition to other innovations in the interface itself that should improve the user experience.

update in progress

MIUI 14 is gradually being released to owners of the Redmi Note 10 e Note 11 SE in China, but if all goes well during the initial distribution phase, a wider rollout should happen in the coming weeks to reach other major countries, including Brazil.

The latest interface Xiaomiwhich features the “V14.0.2.0.TKSCNXM” build and weighs around 4 GB, also delivers the February 2023 security patch, which fixes several critical vulnerabilities to keep the operating system free of data theft issues .

Redmi Note 11 SE

When the update is available, just access “Settings > About Phone > MIUI Version“. Before starting the process, we recommend that you keep your smartphone connected to a Wi-Fi network to avoid spending on your data plan and that it has at least 50% battery.

The new software from Xiaomi brings a major visual overhaul and cool features like customizable folders; new widget options; automatic compression of less used applications and AI tools to extract texts from images. The company also improved overall performance by 60%.