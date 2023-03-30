Reduce household chores with these Netzhome devices

Having a home is one of the most profitable assets and assets for a person in their life, which is why brands such as Netzhome offer a series of products so that it can be taken care of and increase its market value and especially to reduce the work that is done here.

Home automation is defined as the set of technologies that allow the automation and intelligent control of the home. In this sense, it is known that smart homes use home automation systems mainly to save energy, but also to increase the quality of life, allow greater versatility in the layout of the house and make the home more functional and multifaceted.

Data reveals how the Mexican market is increasingly registering this technology, since it is reported that in 2017 this market had a value of 83 billion dollars, according to data from Juniper Research.

Netzhome helps you with household chores

Within an increasingly digital reality, home automation helps us to optimize all kinds of processes such as housework.

Let’s remember that the Netzhome brand is a company that helps you redesign your home with the best technology on the market, to turn it into the best smart Home.

That is why, for those interested in technology at home, there are various devices, such as smart door sensors, PIR, temperature sensors, etc.

Likewise, the Mexican brand sells products that will allow you to save time on simple tasks, improving the quality of life and the feeling of modernity and comfort.

Products for household chores

Smart button: Changing the scenery, transforming the rooms with the push of a button, is now possible, with this home automation.

IP video camera: Surveillance is essential within any system designed to improve the quality of life, therefore disruptive such as Netzhome IP cameras will allow you to increase the feeling of security, by being able to monitor every corner of your home.

Motion sensors: Netzhome home automation has a motion sensor, which will allow you to delimit certain areas of your home, thus allowing you to protect the safety of the little ones, pets in general of whoever is inside the home.

