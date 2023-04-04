Reference to the MCU? Check out the new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

One of the animated films that we most expect for this year is nothing more and nothing less than Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And yes, we have a new trailer that will surely blow the minds of fans of the saga who are already savoring the premiere of the film in a couple of months.

Image from the new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Photo: Sony

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ brings us its exciting new trailer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It looks like it will be the same or even more exciting than the first movie in this franchise… we’re not just saying that because we know the potential of the story. As we told you, it all has to do with the new trailer which premiered at dawn on Tuesday, April 4.

The advance opens in a spectacular way showing us three sequences full of nostalgia where Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s Spider-Mans Explain What It Means to Be the Spider-Man Hero. And then it’s Miles Morales’ turn to show what it’s like for him to wear the suit.

Sneak peek at Spider-Man 2099. Photo: Sony.

thousands meets a curious enemy known as The Spot, which has the ability to open interdimensional portals. But that’s not all because in another sequence, we see Spider-Gwen meeting the protagonist and taking him to a multidimensional base. where the Spider-Mans from different universes meet.

It is then explained that the idea of ​​bringing them all together is Miguel O’Hara, known as Spider-Man 2099. However, here comes the conflict when Miguel tells Miles that “Being Spider-Man is a sacrifice… you must choose between saving one person and saving all the worlds”.

Miles, refusing the fate that has marked the hero, says he will do it his way. Thus, a chase begins in which we will see who is the true villain behind the story. Here we leave you the new trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (actually there are two: one where we can see The Spot, and another more focused on the conflict between Miles and Spider-Man 2099).

A reference to the MCU in this new advance?

Another very curious detail in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its new trailer is that there would be a reference to the MCU. When Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara meet, the latter angrily explains that he doesn’t want to go into details about “Doctor Strange and the Earth Nerd 19999”.

Back in the day, Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, had referred to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Earth 19999. So this could be a reference that input to Sony’s Spider-Verse interconnecting again with the MCUas happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will be released on June 1 in theaters in Mexico and Latin America. There you have the information so that you can write it down in your premiere schedule. Excited or what’s up?

Image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Marvel Studios/Sony.

