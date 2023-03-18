Reform of the electoral law: Union foams over the proposals of the President of the Bundestag

Berlin

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas does not go far enough with the reform of the electoral law. The Union foams over their proposals.

The Union faction has a Bundestag President Bärbel Bass (SPD) for their call for further reforms of the electoral law criticized unusually sharply. “The latest statements by the President of the Bundestag are extremely irritating,” said Parliamentary Secretary Thorsten Frei (CDU) to our editorial team. “When it came to the electoral law reform, Ms. Bas initially watched in silence as the traffic light coalition pushed through their controversial demands with all their might, and now she comes around the corner with proposals that have already been rejected by two state constitutional courts.”

Frei added: “I would have liked the President of the Bundestag to mediate between different positions and not pour fuel on the fire unnecessarily.”

Bas wants far-reaching reforms

After the Bundestag vote on Electoral reform Bas had advocated further fundamental changes. “My personal wish is to put together another package on electoral rights in this electoral term,” said Bas. “In addition to parity in the Bundestag, this could include the right to vote from the age of 16 and an extension of the legislative period from four to five years.” Bas is particularly concerned about increasing the proportion of women MPs.













“The proportion of women in the Bundestag remains at around a third. Personally, I don’t think that’s right at all,” said the social democrat. “We have to find a constitutional way of at least achieving 50:50 when the parties nominate candidates.” This will be the “second exciting debate” in this election period right to vote. “I hope that we will make a decision on this by the end of the legislative period.” (gau/jdo)





