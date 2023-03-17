Refugee Shelter: How the facilities are protected against attacks

In Upahl, Mecklenburg, the protest against a refugee shelter has gotten out of hand.Image: dpa / Jens Büttner

Analyse

17.03.2023, 19:17 17.03.2023, 19:30

The Mecklenburg-Western Pomeranian village of Upahl caused a stir at the beginning of the year: large parts of the population came together to protest against the construction of a container village for refugees. As early as January, there were tumultuous scenes in connection with the planned refugee accommodation. Protesters had tried to storm the district council in Grevesmühlen.

So they wanted to prevent the vote on the construction of the container village. As the “BZ“Quoting a police spokesman, there were a striking number of neo-Nazis on site.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the dispute over planned refugee accommodation escalated in February.Image: dpa / Jens Büttner

In Greifswald (also in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), a mayor needed a police escort when leaving a local meeting. Theme of the meeting: The construction of a container village for refugees.

In Bautzen, Saxony, arsonists carried out an attack on a planned refugee accommodation at the end of 2022. The Saxon interior minister Armin Schuster (CDU) suspected during a site visit that the aim of the strangers was to “completely lay the former hotel in rubble and ashes”. That’s how he quotes him MDR.

The number of attacks on refugee accommodation rose in 2022 for the first time since 2015. Parallel to the increasing number of refugees. How are the facilities protected? Watson checked with shelter providers.

Attacks on refugees are also increasing

In 2022 there were 121 robberies, attacks, property damage and physical attacks on such accommodations. An increase of 73 percent compared to the previous year. This is the result of preliminary figures from the Federal Ministry of the Interior in response to a request from the left-wing faction, which the “Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung” is present.

Although 1,047 such attacks were registered in 2015, this number is now rising again for the first time.

The authorities also recorded 1,248 attacks against asylum seekers or refugees outside of accommodation in 2022. That was about as many as in the previous year with 1259 cases. In the past year, the total number of refugees has risen significantly, mainly as a result of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Porters ensure the protection of the facilities

In response to a question from watson, it is said that in Bavarian Lower Franconia there have been no attacks on accommodation in the recent past. At least not on the accommodations that are sponsored by the Lower Franconia government. “There was also no record of low-threshold aggressive behavior such as threatening phone calls or protest actions in front of accommodation,” explains a spokesman.

The management of refugee facilities are in contact with the police.Image: dpa / Stefan Puchner

The government of Lower Franconia operates an anchor facility as well as numerous community accommodations – anchor facilities are initial reception facilities. The level of protective measures there is based on the number of people accommodated and the location of the respective accommodation, explains the spokesman. He specifies:

“In our anchor facility with its large number of residents, for example, there is a 24/7 security service, which is always present with more than 30 people, even outside the opening hours of the administration – i.e. at night, at weekends and on public holidays.”

In addition, the facility is completely fenced in and can only be entered via a central entrance – from the point of view of the Lower Franconia government, this also contributes to the safety of the refugees. At the entrance, the identity and access authorization of the people would be checked. Unauthorized persons should therefore not be allowed to enter the premises. If they do make it, they should be seen on one of the 300 security cameras in a timely manner. In this case, the security service intervenes, says the spokesman.

A security service is also on duty in community accommodation, which either has a large number of residents or is remote. At the same time, the respective accommodation managements are in contact with the local police inspections in order to ensure the best protection for the residents.

Since the situation in Lower Franconia is currently calm and the protective measures are already high from the point of view of the Lower Franconia government, no changes are planned. The situation in Saxony is more tense.

Foundation speaks of pogrom mood

Die Amadeu Antonio Stiftung speaks of a “pogrom mood against refugees” that is intensifying there as well as in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The right-wingers have found their way back to their core issue, hatred of refugees, the foundation puts it.

So have them AfD three days before the arsonists in Bautzen attacked the planned refugee accommodation, a protest rally was held on site. Threats are also said to have been made. According to the foundation, one participant called out that “the people here would already solve the problem”.

A planned refugee accommodation in Bautzen was destroyed by unknown persons.Image: dpa / Sebastian Kahnert

When asked by watson, the Saxony State Directorate said that the state reception facilities were protected by a security concept and close coordination with the police. The police are currently on site due to the specific situation. In addition, security companies would ensure security inside the property.

(With material from the dpa)