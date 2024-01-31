Regime imposes Military Service on Cuban women to study journalism

HAVANA. – Young women who wish to pursue a degree in journalism must complete one year of Active Military Service in Cuba mandatory to be able to enter the race.

The information was published in the website from the official radio station CMG Radio Cabaiguán, based in Sancti Spíritus and reviewed by CubaNet.

“Completing one year of Active Military Service, an added requirement for young women who opt for a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism starting in the 2024-2025 academic year, will challenge the young woman, willing to combine her curls with the olive green suit,” the quote notes. CMG Radio Cabaiguán in an interview with Carolina de la Caridad Rodríguez López, a 17-year-old girl who recently passed the journalism aptitude tests.

At the beginning of last December, a source from the University of Camagüey who, for fear of reprisals, asked to remain anonymous, explained to CubaNet that this could happen, although so far it had not been confirmed by the country’s authorities.

“From the next academic year (2024-2025), the students, in addition to passing the university college and passing the aptitude tests, undergo a year of Military Service to be able to enter the university.”

CubaNet also contacted a professor from the Faculty of Communication (FCOM) of the University of Havana, who, under anonymity, expressed that “it was something that was materializing a couple of years ago: equalizing the career (of Journalism) to that of the Institute of International Relations. There the girls have to undergo mandatory service.”

Described as absurd in comments on social networks, this measure occurs at a time when the state sector of Journalism in Cuba faces a major crisis. The newsrooms are practically empty given the departure of professionals from the country or towards other workplaces due to low salaries, inattention, increased censorship, surveillance and strict information policies based on the Communist Party.

