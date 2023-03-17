Regional banks in the US, pressured to raise deposit rates

Regional US banks would offer higher rates to depositors to prevent them from switching to larger lenders after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, analysts said.

“Regional banks are likely to experience higher funding costs as the sector becomes more aggressive in deposit retention,” Bank of America (BofA) analyst Ebrahim Poonawala wrote in a note.

The prospect of tighter regulation targeting regional banks will also make their operations more expensive, putting a drag on their profits.

The SVB collapsed on Friday, followed by Signature Bank, located in New York, leading to the second largest bank failure in US history. The crisis spread through world markets and affected stocks in the sector, including Credit Suisse.

Funding cost pressures will be an industry-wide phenomenon and are likely to be most pronounced in banks with a higher proportion of rate-sensitive clients,” Poonawala wrote.

BofA cut price targets for regional banks including Ally Financial, Citizens Financial Group, Fifth Third Bancorp and First Republic Bank, partly because of an expected increase in deposit rates.