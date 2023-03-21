Regulation of delivery apps could be another thorn in the side of the government

This Monday, the 20th, a CNN report pointed to the formation of a working group to discuss the regulation of work by delivery applications. In early 2023, we talked about a strike threat and the theme tends to come back now.

In today’s episode, Wagner Wakka talks with CNN producer Gabriel Hirabahasi, who follows the political paths of this relationship and investigates the formation of this working group.

Our presenter also talks with JR Freitas, one of the leaders of the Alliance of Deliverers for Applications. The class does not feel closeness in the debate.

The issue is complex and, together with other government economic and labor issues, may be a new challenge.

This is the Canaltech Podcast, published from Tuesday to Saturday, at 7 am on our website and on podcast aggregators.

Leia a reportage de Gabriel on CNN.

meet the Porta 101.

Enter Canaltech’s social networks by searching for @Canaltech in all of them.

Get in touch via our email: [email protected]

between not Canaltech Offers.

Send your question to CT Responde on this form.

This episode was scripted, hosted and edited by Wagner Wakka. The program also featured reports by Claudio Yuge, Gustavo de Lima Inácio, Alveni Lisboa and Nathan Vieira. The audio review is by Gabriel Rimi and Mari Capetinga. The soundtrack is a creation of Guilherme Zomer and the cover of this program is made by Erick Teixeira.