Reimbursement of general medical telemonitoring from this summer

On March 13, the Minister of Health François Braun announced a new measure making it possible to reimburse remote monitoring, that is to say the interpretation of data from connected medical devices, from July 1, 2023, for all pathologies . The agreement with the manufacturers is formalized this Thursday.

In the telemedicine family, we knew teleconsultation, which boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic. A little less telemonitoring: it is a remote monitoring of patient data using a connected device, such as a blood glucose sensor or an implantable heart prosthesis.

“Free up medical time”

Since 2014, five pathologies, including diabetes and heart failure, have benefited from reimbursement under common law from Health Insurance, as part of an experiment which ends on July 1, 2013. The Ministry of Health has just to record its extension from this date to all patients.

“France becomes the first country in the European Union to reimburse medical telemonitoring solutions that provide a clinical benefit or improve the organization of care”, welcomes the cabinet of Minister François Braun to BFMTV.com.

“This will lead to an improvement in the care and quality of life of patients who will not necessarily need to travel”, continues this same source. “For healthcare professionals, this frees up medical time for value-added acts by triggering a consultation only when necessary.”

Two reimbursement packages

In total, around 100,000 patients could be affected, according to the Ministry of Health. Since December 31, a decree provides for two reimbursement packages: one for the “operators” carrying out the activity of medical remote monitoring, such as a nurse or a doctor, the other for the manufacturer of the digital medical device.

For example, during the experiment, telemonitoring of heart failure granted a lump sum of 110 euros per patient and per semester to the healthcare professional, and 110 euros in performance-based payment per patient and per year, for a objective of a 20% reduction in hospitalizations.

90 million euros per year

On a daily basis, the chronically ill are not the only targets of this system. “We can imagine that cancer patients can answer questions on a smartphone every week, and that their level of fatigue, breathing difficulties or other gives a score that reflects a clinical state”, explains the firm. of the minister. “According to this score, the health professional can trigger a consultation.”

Once deployed, the measure is expected to cost 90 million euros per year.