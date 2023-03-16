Relational skills in children from food

For many parents, the confinement and schooling of minors from home raised many concerns about the development of their children’s interpersonal skills. Although many children were able to adapt to school through a screen with live sessions, for many others the relational aspect with peers was almost nil and therefore the children were unable to train their interpersonal skills in the way that a face-to-face social interaction can do it.

Although through the screen a child is able to observe and react to other people’s gestures, tones of voice and non-verbal body language, it is clear that interpersonal skills are best acquired through live interactions. An article in the Harvard Health Review has drawn attention to this aspect, in which parents must now support their children from home in order to make friends when they return to school. The article points out that isolation has caused many children to lose the ability to make new friends, and therefore these skills must be developed at home, supported and promoted by parents.

There are six basic relational skills in children that should be promoted: empathy, curiosity about others, communication, cooperation, emotion regulation, and knowing how and when to apologize and forgive. Curiously, the processes related to family eating and sharing food can promote these skills, as different socio-anthropological studies have shown. These skills can be developed by sharing moments of commensality, either in the child’s first circle but also with peers outside the home.

Empathy can be trained at the moment when the child can become aware of the importance of sharing food or of making sure that all members of a group received a certain portion. Curiosity about others is trained, for example, knowing that there are different ways of eating, from home to home, from region to region or even from country to country, none more legitimate than another, where differences are respected. Diversity and richness are found in the difference and this idea is easy to understand in children when it is exemplified through food.

Communication can be promoted by talking when sharing a meal. Expressing likes and dislikes or just telling how the school day was might be easier around the table. Being able to understand how the work of many people makes food reach the table, an essential concept for children to understand the value of cooperation. Cooperation can be trained by participating in planning, buying and preparing menus, setting the table or picking it up after eating, as well as knowing how to manage leftover food in a sustainable way with the economy and the environment. . Emotion regulation also has to do with the relationship with food, likes and dislikes, and consumption patterns related to emotions. Thus, the active involvement of children in the daily food process of the homes trains their essential relational skills for life.