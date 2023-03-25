Relationship between Apple and China? “Symbolic relationship from which we benefit”

“AND sort of a symbiotic relationship that I think we both benefit from,” Cook said in an interview about the role of technology in education, as he attends an event at the state-sponsored China Development Forum that was attended by senior government officials and leaders. business.

“Apple and China have grown together,” he added.

Tim Cook’s remarks come as Apple, the world’s largest company by market capitalization, is looking to move manufacturing operations out of China.

Sales of Apple products were hampered in 2022 by production limitations at factories due to China’s so-called “Covid zero” policy.

US controls on exports of high-tech components also threaten Apple’s supply chain, an issue Cook did not address.

The head of Apple stressed the need to bridge the educational gap between urban and rural schools and also encouraged young people to learn programming and develop critical thinking skills.

Cook has pledged to increase Apple’s spending on its education program in rural China to 100 million yuan (13.5 million euros).

The Apple boss visited an Apple store in central Beijing on Friday and took a ‘selfie’ with singer Huang Ling that went viral on Chinese social media.

Also Read: Apple Is a Threat to the Metaverse, Says Epic Games CEO