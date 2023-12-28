Relatives of general detained for alleged conspiracy denounce serious state of health

CARACAS.- Relatives of general Héctor Hernández Da Costa, detained at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) in Venezuela, warns that his health condition is serious.

The general was accused of participating in an alleged assassination attempt against Nicolás Maduro in August 2018. In a video broadcast through the social network regime They stole medicines and personal items, among which was his glucometer.

“The most worrying thing is that they took away his medications that had been given to him because he had undergone two eye surgeries in recent days. In addition, they took medications to control his diabetes and high blood pressure, among others,” he said. the officer’s daughter.

Hernández recalled that, in 2020, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions of United Nations pointed out that the arrest of General Hernández Da Costa was totally arbitrary. At the same time, it was indicated that the deprivation of liberty of the soldier violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant of Rights Civil and Political.

“I hold the relevant authorities responsible for what may happen to my father from this moment on when he does not have medication,” said Loredana Hernández.

Of the general and other soldiers

He general Héctor Hernández Da Costa presents acute coronary syndrome due to unstable angina in the heart. He also suffers from diabetes. In June of this year, Loredana Hernández demanded urgent medical attention for the soldier after presenting symptoms of a possible cerebrovascular accident (CVA).

The soldier served as head of the National Anti-Drug Command of the National Guard (GN), when he was arrested on August 13, 2018 for his alleged connection with a conspiracy to attack Nicolás Maduro.

This Wednesday, December 27, former prosecutor Zair Mundaray denounced that while the regime tries to distract the population with fantasies, “there are several soldiers who have been taken to the basements of the DGCIM where they remain incommunicado. Many of their relatives do not report it out of fear.”

In this sense, he referred to the case of active Army colonel Carlos Jesús Sánchez Vásquez, detained in the DGCIM for 14 days. The soldier’s family knows nothing about him and asks for proof of life.

Source: Loredana Hernández / Zair Mundaray