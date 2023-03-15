‘Remake’ of one of the greatest gaming classics already has a release date

DAfter a lot of patience from fans, producer Nightdive Studios and publisher Prime Matter seem to be finally ready to move forward with a release date for the long-awaited ‘remake’ of ‘System Shock’.

The original ‘System Shock’ was released in 1994 and became a reference in the genre, inspiring other titles such as ‘BioShock’ and also ‘Portal’. The ‘remake’ was announced in 2015 and includes more modern graphics, audio, controls and interface.

‘System Shock’ will hit Steam, Epic Games and GOG on the day May 30thwith the launch also being promised for PlayStation and Xbox consoles at a later time.

