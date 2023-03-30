Remember the Taxi? They are back with concerts 40 years later

Os Taxi are back and the concert that sets the tone for this return takes place at Capitólio, in the center of Lisbon.

The band was born in Porto in 1979 and absorbed ‘post-punk’, ‘new wave’ and ‘ska’ musical influences. But if they initially composed and performed original themes sung in English, that changed when, in February 1981, at a concert at Colégio Alemão in Porto, they were “discovered” by two members of the Polygram publishing house. According to a statement that now reaches the newsrooms, they were immediately invited to record an album, with the condition that it be sung in Portuguese.

They edited their first album in 1981, a self-titled record that would become the first gold album in Portuguese rock. In 1982 they released ‘Cairo’, also a gold record, whose tin cover quickly became a cult object.

The band has recorded, to date, five albums of originals, with themes as famous as ‘Chiclete’, ‘TV WC’, ‘TAXI’, ‘Vida de Cão’, ‘Lei da Selva’, ‘Rosete’, ‘Cairo’ , ‘Fio da Navalha’ or ‘Sozinho’, among many others that are part of the imagination of thousands and thousands of Portuguese and that will certainly not be missing on the 2nd of June.

Who will be responsible for the opening performance is the musician Gohu, the alter-ego of the world-renowned publicist Hugo Veiga.

Tickets for this concert are already on sale, initially for 30 euros and Taxi have several other dates scheduled, which will be announced soon.

