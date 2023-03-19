Renault Algeria plant: the first vehicles marketed on this date

The automotive industry continues to experience new reforms, announcements, twists and turns since the relaunch of imports and domestic manufacturing… After the great return of Fiat in Algeriait is the turn of the Renault manufacturer to make its debut on the Algerian market.

The group Airport Holding, company shareholder Renault Algeria Production (RAP)spoke publicly about the date of first marketing of Renault vehicles in the country.

Renault cars manufactured in Algeria: Airport lifts the veil on the date of production

He’s the CEO of AirportCharaf Eddine Amara who announced the news via an interview with the Arabic-language media Echourouk. So the first vehicle Renault manufactured in Algeria will be marketed during the year 2024, according to the latter.

Amara said the Oued plant Ghostlocated in the wilaya of Oran, is preparing to resume production very soon. The legal procedure has been successfully completed, and the legal entity of the company is ready, according to Amara. The next step is to submit the manufacturing file, an action that will be done very soon, according to the same source. The goal being to align the file with the requirements of the specifications imposed, made public last November. With these advancements, thehe RAP group is now preparing to resume production and should start production within a few monthssays Charaf Eddine Amara.

Remember that the group Airport now owns 34% of the company’s shares, having taken them over from SNOW in May 2022.

Cheaper Renault cars in Algeria by 2024

Regarding prices, RAP experts gave their opinion at the end of 2022 on the price list adopted by the group. According to them, a drop of no less than 20% should be recorded on all models. The start of construction and importation are the two main factors that will bring down the price of Renault models in 2024. As for the models marketed, the Renault Kangoo would be the first on the list of the French manufacturer.

