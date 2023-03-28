Renault unveils the new Espace, which has become a large SUV

The car brand unveils this Tuesday the 6th generation of its mythical minivan, the Espace. The stakes are high for the manufacturer, struggling in this segment. It is also an opportunity for Renault to continue renewing its range, a process that began with the arrival of Luca de Meo at the head of the group almost three years ago.

With 4.72 meters long, 1.83 meters wide, 1.64 meters high, with 5 to 7 seats, the new Espace unveiled on Tuesday by Renault remains true to its name. And his promise. Provide a great vehicle for the whole family. However, it risks disappointing first-time fans of this minivan, considered by many to be legendary.

The French brand makes no secret of it, this sixth Espace designed by the brand since 1983 takes up the codes of a classic SUV. “We have incorporated shapes that are reminiscent of an SUV”, explains Agneta Dahlgren.

With 4.72 meters in length and the possibility of accommodating up to 7 passengers, the new Espace retains its vocation as a family vehicle. © Justine Vassogne

“We have designed a protective vehicle with a fairly high belt line, with slightly widened wheel arches. We have also integrated protection on this vehicle at the low belt line”, continues the director of the design project at Renault.

“It’s an Espace that has adapted to its time”, abounds Fabrice Cambolive, the general manager of the Renault brand.

Clean up the range

Another particularity of this new Space, its panoramic glass roof 1.33 meters long and 1.83 meters wide “one of the largest in the world”, ensures Renault. The brand, when thinking about its 6th generation Espace, looked at the figures and made an observation: minivans are no longer popular. Renault’s latest Espace only sold 100,000 units, almost four times less than the 4th generation of the name.

With this new generation, Renault wants to find the way to commercial success: the previous generation of Espace sold 4 times less than the one before. © Justine Vassogne

Cleaning up the range, renewing it, that’s one of the group’s priorities. “In our new recovery strategy, the first phase consisted of internal work on costs, pricing, so that Renault found correct financial results”, details Fabrice Cambolive.

“Now we are in the product phase: the Espace is the fourth vehicle we are launching after the Arkana, the electric Mégane and the Austral. These three cars have been successes, we hope it will be the same with the new Espace”, adds the managing director of Renault.

The choice of a hybrid engine

The sixth-generation Espace will run on a hybrid engine. “We must continue to play on both counts, thermal and electric”, finally slips Fabrice Cambolive, who suggests however that the next generation will undoubtedly be 100% electric. Renault’s new Espace, made in Spain, will go on sale in early summer. Its price has not yet been communicated.