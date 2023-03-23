Rennes, Lorient, Nantes ... Tensions erupt on the sidelines of the processions against the pension reform

The last eight days of mobilization at the call of the unions have passed off peacefully. For the ninth, the triggering of 49.3 to have the reform adopted and the interview with Emmanuel Macron this Wednesday seem to have stirred up tensions.

The intelligence services were worried about an outbreak of violence for this ninth day of mobilization at the call of the inter-union against the pension reform and feared a radicalization of certain participants after the use of 49.3 and then speaking out. by Emmanuel Macron.

In the early afternoon, tensions erupted in processions in several cities across the country, leading to the sometimes forceful intervention of the police.

• Clashes with the police in Rennes

The Rennes demonstration started shortly after 11 a.m. According to the prefecture to BFMTV, 22,200 people gathered there. The authorities expected the presence of around 400 people from the autonomous movement.

Several demonstrators came into contact with the police, confronting them in particular with the help of projectiles. In response, the latter used water cannons and tear gas to try to disperse and dislodge these demonstrators dressed in black and masked, who protected themselves by erecting barricades with large wooden planks, from the Place de la Republic.

The prefecture reports that a man was injured in the knee and that three police officers were injured by projectile throwing. It also identifies trash fires and street furniture. So far, four people have been arrested.

• Intrusions and damage in Lorient

Further west in Brittany, in Lorient, the demonstration was also marked by violence. According to information from BFMTV, the ground floor of the sub-prefecture was degraded, while an attempted intrusion and the start of a fire were recorded in a police station in the city.

In a tweetInterior Minister Gérald Darmanin denounced “unacceptable attacks and degradations” in Lorient and sent his “thoughts to the injured officials”.

“These acts cannot go unpunished,” he added.

• Stoned court in Nantes

Participants in the demonstration stoned the administrative court of Nantes around 2 p.m., while they participated in a black block. Later on the course, they knocked over a container of glass before grabbing bottles to throw at the police. They also targeted an insurance firm and a real estate agency.

The CRS charged and used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, cutting the demonstration into two parts. The tail of the procession then had to break up.

• Black block actions in Bordeaux

While the Bordeaux demonstration took place in peace this Thursday afternoon, a group of several hundred black blocks formed about twenty minutes after the arrival of the procession at its destination.

