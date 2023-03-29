Rennes: two men shot dead, a third injured

A man opened fire on three people on Tuesday evening in the Maurepas district of Rennes. It could be a probable settling of accounts.

For the authorities, this is a scene of rare violence for the city. A man opened fire on Tuesday evening in the Maurepas district of Rennes, BFMTV learned from the prosecution, confirming information from West France. Two of them were killed, a third was injured.

The facts happened on the Place du Gros Chêne at 10 p.m. The shooter used a submachine gun on a group of young people there. Two of them were fatally shot.

The two victims are 34 and 28 years old.

A settling of accounts?

A third man showed up at Pontchaillou hospital shortly after the incident. This man was shot and wounded, suggesting that he was present during the shooting before fleeing.

An investigation was opened for “assassination” and “attempted assassination”. The judicial police are in charge of the investigations. Several hypotheses are examined. The first elements, in particular the place and the modus operandi, suggest a probable settling of scores.