Renowned Miami economist Rafael Marrero joins Forbes Advisory Board

Miami — Renowned Cuban-American and Miami-based economist Rafael Marrero has just been appointed to the prestigious Industry Advisory Council of Forbes Magazine.

The Doctor in Economics, Rafael Marrero, with more than 35 years of experience in the industry , has been a driving force behind numerous successful government contracts and economic initiatives. His dedication to fostering collaborations and promoting economic growth in the United States has earned him respect and recognition nationally and internationally, elements that are among the many merits on which the Council based its appointment.

“It is with immense satisfaction and enthusiasm that we announce the historic appointment of Doctor Rafael MarreroCEO of Rafael Marrero & Company, to the prestigious Industry Advisory Council of Forbes Magazine,” indicates a press release.

A milestone

This event marks a milestone in the race of award-winning economist and a specialist in government contracting, to which are added his commitment to the socioeconomic development of the country, the experience of several decades and his recognized leadership.

As CEO of Rafael Marrero & Company, Doctor Marrero has played a critical role in helping companies, government agencies and organizations navigate the intricate world of government contracting. His visionary leadership, strategic acumen and commitment to ethical business practices have built him an outstanding reputation.

The Forbes Industry Advisory Council is a very exclusive community and is part only by invitation of the most outstanding leaders in the business development sector, global finance, information technology, economics, communications, public relations, media, creative agencies and advertising.

Membership in this council is not only a recognition of professional excellence, but also a testament to the depth and diversity of experience possessed by its members.

Contributions to the Forbes Magazine Global Platform

As part of his new role, Economist Marrero will publish his analyzes and his perspective, as an expert in government contracting and business promotion, in the prestigious business magazine Forbes, recognized as a leader in the business world.

In his capacity as a member of the Forbes Advisory Board, Dr. Marrero will contribute his vast knowledge and experience on critical issues related to government contracting and business entrepreneurship. His analytical writings will offer valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities that businesses face in this dynamic and highly competitive environment.

“Forbes, as an influential voice in the business world and the economy in general, is proud to have Dr. Marrero’s experience and looks forward to his valuable contributions to the global debate on high priority issues and to the success of companies, from the small to the largest,” adds the report.

Commitment to business growth

This historic appointment is not only a recognition of Doctor Marrero’s outstanding career, but a source of inspiration for aspiring professionals in the industry. His career is a testament to the power of dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to the excellence.

“The Forbes Magazine Industry Advisory Board is pleased to welcome Doctor Rafael Marrero to their community and looks forward to their fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and invaluable experience for our group,” the message concludes.

About Doctor Rafael Marrero

Economist graduated from Stanford and Cornell universities. Recognized U.S. expert in federal contracting, small and medium-sized business entrepreneurship, and project management.

Marrero is the author of the Amazon international bestseller: “Uncle Sam’s Secret Sauce,” the first Spanish-language book on how to do business with the U.S. government. He is also a guest columnist and regular contributor to Diario las Américas. He has published articles in various media and has been a consultant and interviewed in important newspapers, radio and television networks.