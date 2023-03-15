Rent brake: Brunner sees a chance of agreement

The parliamentary clubs of the governing parties continue to negotiate a rent cap. “I certainly see chances that an agreement will still be reached,” said Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) in the press foyer after the Council of Ministers today. “Time is of the essence here,” warned Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) about Tempo.

If the government is unsuccessful, the benchmark rents in old buildings will be increased by 8.6 percent on April 1. A sticking point in the negotiations so far has been that the People’s Party wanted to combine the rental price brake with a tax exemption of 500,000 euros, which the Greens didn’t like. It is important to the ÖVP that measures in connection with a restructuring offensive are also negotiated, and Brunner affirmed that ownership is a concern of the People’s Party.

It was clear to her that a good solution was needed because rents had risen rapidly, which was a problem for many families, Gewessler said. Time is of the essence.