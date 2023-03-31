Rentals: rise without brake; Verdict for the murder of Blas Correas; Barcelona and Messi, in contact; and more...

1 – The national government affirmed that high inflation is the cause of the increase in poverty

The Chief of Staff said that the Government assumes its responsibility, but explained that “four crises” converge in Argentina that have an impact on economic management. I kept reading here…

2 – CABA: the value of rentals rose 25.7% in the first quarter of the year

In the last 12 months, the increase amounts to 118.6%; How much does it cost to rent in the Federal Capital? I kept reading here…

3 – 3-month-old baby living on the streets died behind Casa Rosada

Federal Police officers found the deceased creature after being alerted by the parents. I kept reading here…

4 – The verdict in the trial for the murder of Blas Correas is known this Friday: one of the defendants asked for forgiveness

13 police officers are accused of the homicide of the 17-year-old teenager, which occurred during a vehicle control in August 2020. I kept reading here…

5 – Barcelona admits contacts with Lionel Messi

For the first time, the club recognizes conversations with the player’s environment to face his return to the Camp Nou. I kept reading here…

6 – Jey Mammon: “I’m in shock and I take clonazepam all the time”

In an interview with Jorge Rial that will be broadcast in its entirety this Friday, the driver reported for sexual abuse spoke about his current situation and gave his version of the facts against him. I kept reading here…

7 – Pope Francis would be discharged on Saturday

Jorge Bergoglio was hospitalized a few days ago for a lung infection, however, given that he continues to show improvements, the Supreme Pontiff could be discharged on Saturday. I kept reading here…

8 – They are looking for a missing teenager in General Rodríguez

Her name is Alexa Calcagno and she is 17 years old. She was last seen last Wednesday. I kept reading here…

9 – Donald Trump is the first former president of the United States to face criminal charges

The tycoon has been indicted by a grand jury for the alleged bribery of an adult film actress. I kept reading here…

10 – Lit Killah and Ptazeta team up for the first time to release “The Answer”

The Argentine and the Spanish present their first collaboration. Watch the video here. I kept reading here…