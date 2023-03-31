REPLAY – Growing up with an alcoholic parent. The Franceinfo Talk debate

Olivia Leray has just released a book entitled “De l’eau dans ton vin” published by Fayard. She recounts her childhood with an alcohol-dependent father. Cis the subject of Talk franceinfo. Every evening, from 6 p.m., Manon Mella and her guests debate with Internet users on the franceinfo Twitch channel.

According to data from the France Public Health Barometer, in 2020, 23.7% of the population aged 18-75 exceeded the drinking guidelines. This same barometer indicates that these risky consumptions were made more by men (33.5% of them) than by women (14.9%). Journalist Olivia Leray lifts a taboo in her book water in his wine by recounting his childhood with an alcohol-dependent father.

Manon Mella receives Olivia Lerayjournalist and author of the book water in your wine (Fayard editions) and Laurent Karilaaddiction psychiatrist at the Paul Brousse hospital in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne), co-president of the scientific committee of the SOS Addictions association.

Alcohol kills 41,000 people a year

If the alcohol consumption of the French men and women had decreased in recent decades, it has stagnated for a few years. Nearly a quarter of adults still have a consumption that exceeds the recommended benchmarks. In addition, Public Health France identifies each year 41,000 deaths attributable to alcohol.

Alcoholism affects more than 2 million people in France and if the sick must be taken care of, their relatives are often also affected. How do you grow up with an alcoholic parent?

