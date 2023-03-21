REPLAY - Miscarriages, early pregnancy... How to lift the taboo? The Franceinfo Talk debate

On March 9, 2023, the National Assembly voted a bill to better support people facing a miscarriage. This is the subject of Talk franceinfo. Every evening, from 6 p.m., Manon Mella and her guests debate with Internet users on the franceinfo Twitch channel.

The deputies voted, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday March 9, 2023, unanimously, a bill to better take care of women after a miscarriage. Every year, 200,000 women in France are victims of a “miscarriage”, a spontaneous termination of pregnancy. The text provides in particular for psychological support and sick leave without a waiting day. These measures should come into force no later than January 1, 2024, according to Matignon.

Manon Mella receives Judith Aquienco-founder of the collective “Faussecouche, vrai experienced” and author of the book Three months in silence, the taboo of the condition of women in early pregnancy published by Payot (2021). Mathilde Bouychouclinical psychologist and author of Desire for a child: 15 stories to question and better live your relationship to parenthood published by Solar (2022) is also in the Talk to discuss it.

An intimate and political subject

While the expression “miscarriage” itself is increasingly criticized, because it makes the experience of people who suffer it invisible, the spontaneous termination of pregnancy is finally entering the public debate. Indeed, the Modem and Independents deputy Sandrine Josso carried a bill which aims to improve the management of this taboo and sometimes traumatic event.

Voted unanimously in the National Assembly at the beginning of March 2023, how to explain the late management of an experiment which concerns one in four pregnancies?

