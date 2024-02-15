Report reveals government negligence in assisting wave of migrant children

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration struggled to adequately screen and monitor the homes where they placed a surge of migrant children who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021, according to a federal report released Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services must evaluate adults who volunteer to foster children who arrive in the country without their parents. But the analysis concluded that the department could not demonstrate that it carried out basic security controls , such as address or criminal background checks, on some adults who received the children. In approximately one-third of cases reviewed by the federal watchdog, the agency had no documentation readable for registered adults.

“We found that children’s case files and sponsor records were not always up-to-date with important documentation and information,” said Haley Lubeck, an analyst with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, who conducted the survey. revision.

The health department responded to the report by saying it had improved the process and that the report only shows a limited window of how the agency handled cases “during an unprecedented influx.” The department said it has also added new training for its employees who care for migrant children.

The findings

“The overwhelming majority of the findings and recommendations address documentation and records management issues that (the agency) has already improved through training, monitoring, technology and evaluation,” health department spokesman Jeff Nesbit said.

The report comes as Biden faces intense pressure over his immigration policies. Since he took office, the administration has dealt with millions of migrants traveling to the border and faced scrutiny over how it handles children who arrive in the United States without their parents.

The health department, in particular, has been criticized for releasing those children too quickly from government shelters, handing them over to adults who have allegedly allowed big companies to exploit them for cheap, dangerous and illegal work.

almost half a million

A total of 485,343 minors have arrived without their parents in the United States since President Joe Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, whose care and financial responsibility falls into the hands of the Government by allowing them to enter the country.

While the number of accompanied children in that same period is 15,605, according to the records of the Customs and Border Protection Office.

Source: With information from AP