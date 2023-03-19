Report: Simons has no desire for PSG return

Paris St. Germain can probably have little hope of a return from offensive talent Xavi Simons. As reported by ‘L’Équipe’, the 19-year-old has no interest in returning to the Prinzenpark. According to the report, Simons is particularly disturbed by the false promises made by those responsible regarding his deployment times during his last stay in the city of love. Simons played for the Parisians until last summer.

The free transfer to PSV Eindhoven has always paid off for the right-footed player. Since then, 15 goals and eight assists have been recorded. PSG could bring Simons back for a reported ten to twelve million euros. Simons recently confirmed to ‘Marca’ that such a clause exists. But made it clear: “In the end, I have the last word.” The Dutchman is still under contract in Eindhoven until 2027. PSV is even aiming for an extension, and the buyback clause should then disappear from the contract.

