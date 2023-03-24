Report: The Indiana Jones series for Disney+ has been canceled

There have long been plans for an Indiana Jones-based TV series for Disney+. Although no concrete details have been revealed, it would reportedly take place around the same time as the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

But since Disney recently decided to cut back on new projects for Disney+, it seems that the Indiana Jones TV series has also been shelved. This was revealed by proven insider Jeff Sneider in the latest episode of the podcast Hot Mic.

We assume that this decision may be changed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which premieres on June 30, would prove to be a huge hit. For now, though, it seems like we shouldn’t get our hopes up too high for an Indiana Jones TV series.

Tack ComicBook.com