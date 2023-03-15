Reporting. An application to support people with obesity: “We are told that everything is not our fault”, appreciates a patient

To overcome the lack of doctors or infrastructure and improve patient monitoring, professionals are testing devices, such as the Nuvee application. An obesity program that patients can follow away from the hospital.

In her office south of Dijon, Cécile Bal takes advantage of her lunch break to follow her training using the Nuvee application on obesity. In all, there are 54 videos on how to eat, the impact of carbohydrates, lipids, the role of genetics in obesity. “It works very slowly, but it works”, smiles Cécile Bal. She chose to follow this training to get out of the infernal cycle of restrictive diets that made her gain more weight than she lost.

“In terms of the weight itselfcontinues Cécile Bal, I didn’t lose a lot of pounds, but I did lose visceral fat, which is very important. Above all, little by little, we learn to change things. Obesity is a disease. Besides, I learned that it was a disease! We tend to think it’s our fault. I had very bad eating behaviors and in fact, the hardest thing is to change them.” Cécile Bal appreciates this application because the videos are “benevolent”. “We are told that it’s not all our fault. We have to do things little by little, step by step. It feels good to feel supported.”

Improved quality of life

This obesity program that patients can follow at their own pace, away from the hospital. It is doctor Cyril Gautier, nutritionist, who developed it. “When they come to see us, patients want to lose weight, says this health professional. They are told: ‘Yes, I understand’. On the other hand, we will have to understand that obesity is chronic. That obesity is a complex adipose tissue pathology. It is linked to society, it is linked to genetics, to our job, to our emotions. There’s a lot of stuff.”

“Patients need to understand the complexity of the pathology and to understand why, in the end, it will take a long time. Why there will be relapses. Relapses become a failure if we do not take care of them.” Cyril Gautier, nutritionist at franceinfo

“In any chronic pathology, there will be relapses, notes nutritionist Cyril Gauthier. In fact, we explain things to patients that even doctors, most of the time, do not know.” 770 obese people have been following this program for nearly four years in the Dijon region. And it works. Nearly six out of ten patients believe that their quality of life has improved.