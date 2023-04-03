REPORTING. Paris 2024: at Erea Toulouse-Lautrec, students with disabilities and able-bodied students show the way to inclusion

In Vaucresson (Hauts-de-Seine), a regional adapted education establishment (Erea) allows its students to practice the same sports activities, whether they are able-bodied or disabled.

On an improvised court, in the middle of the Erea Toulouse-Lautrec gymnasium in Vaucresson (Hauts-de-Seine), the 6th graders are in full demonstration of wheelchair tennis. Special feature specific to this regional establishment of adapted education, created in 1980 and ranging from CP to BTS, able-bodied young people rub shoulders with others with disabilities, both in class and during PE lessons. Before the Olympic and Paralympic week in schools (from April 3 to 8), franceinfo: sport spent a day in the establishment.

Eyes glued to the tennis ball he holds in his right hand, Elias, 11, cast aside the smile he sported minutes earlier. The suddenly harder features of his face testify to his concentration when engaging his serve. From his armchair, the young man manages to perform his gesture with precision.

Opposite him, standing, Marius – yet on the lookout – lets himself be surprised by the trajectory. “Yes, let’s do it again!”, launches the first. Here, no counting of points. The two boys immediately rush to resume their exchanges, stimulated by the idea of ​​seeing the little yellow ball multiply back and forth over the net to the rhythm of their racket strokes.

Two 6th graders from EREA Toulouse-Lautrec in Vaucresson are in the middle of a discussion during a wheelchair tennis demonstration on March 9, 2023. (Clément Mariotti Pons)

A model of inclusion through sport

All are placed on an equal footing and the practice of sport is shared. Almost an exception nationwide. “It’s as if everyone was the same, we always do the same activities, it doesn’t change anything”confirms Ilyes, 12 years old. “At the beginning of the year, they teach us to handle a chair, to turn and to maneuver well”adds his friend Adam. “With the adaptations that are throughout the school, it’s as if there was not much that changed between able-bodied and disabled students.”





Quentin Moriaux, PE teacher at Erea Toulouse-Lautrec in Vaucresson, gives his instructions to several 6th graders on March 9, 2023. (Clément Mariotti Pons)

On the other side of the room, Quentin Moriaux supervises another workshop, where the students must combine handling of the wheelchair and skillful play with the racket. With his colleagues Lisa, Vincent, Magali, Jean-Luc or Maëlys, the sports teacher is busy distributing instructions and supporting those in greatest difficulty. Even if, to observe more closely, the college students do not really need him to assist themselves. “Mutual assistance is a bit the norm, there is a benevolence that is not necessarily found elsewherehe says. The able-bodied are used to living with people with disabilities and it is also part of their contract: when they arrive at the establishment, they know that they will have to help students with disabilities to manage their bags, put together their lunch tray in the canteen…”

“My goal is to explain to them that practicing a sport or a para-sport is possible and it’s important for their development. Especially since here, the barrier of disability is not seen.” Guilhem Laget, French number 2 in wheelchair tennis at franceinfo: sport

For four years, Erea has been involved in the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and has been awarded the “Generation 2024” label. The objective: to capitalize on the holding of events next year to develop access to sport for all. Partnerships have been forged between Toulouse-Lautrec and local clubs, while associations regularly come to the site for demonstrations and meetings with champions.

This morning, it is Guilhem Laget, French number two in wheelchair tennis (21st in the world), who is at the center of attention. Paralyzed by a virus which affected the bottom of his left leg at the age of eight, the Gardois – who is now 24 – shows a small glimpse of his talent in front of a crowd won over to his cause, and who do not does not fail to applaud and chant his name at the slightest point won. “There is a great atmosphere, it feels like Roland-Garros!”he jokes. “I remember that I too was in their shoes, and I didn’t really know that I could practice disabled sport. I had a normal education, I was the only one with a disability and I believe that It taught everyone a lot in terms of adaptation. Here, seeing this mix, the fact that everyone practices together, is an example.”

In a corner of the gymnasium, discreetly, Thibaut Legrain carefully observes Guilhem. Founder of l’association HOPe two years ago, it is this system that connects 16 high-level athletes – eight men and eight women from both the Olympic and Paralympic movements – with nearly thirty schools over the year 2023, including Toulouse-Lautrec. “The idea is that sport is a source of inspiration for children who could be weakened by life, whether they have a disability or come from a less privileged social background.he explains. Through the careers of these champions, who practice less publicized sports (blind football, field hockey, para canoeing, climbing…), we want to help plant the seed in some, broaden their horizons.” The association also grants, with the support of several companies and foundations, an annual grant to these athletes to help them prepare for their sporting events.

On the sidelines of the workshops, in the adjoining gym, the atmosphere is more studious. Magali and Vincent gathered a small assembly of students for a questionnaire on the Paralympic Games. And these do not seem to be in uncharted territory, which Quentin Moriaux confirms: “Over time, they become familiar with the disabled sports network. C t is sometimes difficult, depending on your type of disability, to find structures that can accommodate you. This is why it is important that they can continue to practice when they leave the establishment, that they understand that sports practice does not stop behind the school gate.

The challenge of integration after school

Meal break time has come. In a few minutes, nets and snowshoes are evacuated. The gymnasium regains its tranquility… for an hour and a half only. Because at the beginning of the afternoon, it is the 3rd who take possession of the premises. An adapted biathlon exam awaits them. With boccia balls, college students must aim for a specific area while between each attempt, they must complete cardio training and muscle strengthening movements. Two classifications are in place to assess them, one for “standing”, the other for students in wheelchairs.

For Nail, things seem to have gone well. Despite type 2 spinal muscular atrophy (curved back, less strength, difficulty stretching the elbows and legs), the young man held his own against his able-bodied comrades. When asked about his future, far from the adaptations put in place by the school, he shows no signs of worry: “I am aware that the gaze of others has not changed, it would be wrong to say that, but I try to prepare for the aftermath, to imagine how I will do it. IThere’s a little apprehension, but it’s still normal, it’s not something that stresses me out.” Same answer for Ihab, in a wheelchair due to a motor disability that affects his legs. “It won’t be easy but I will manage as I manage today. I intend to do the job I want.”