Reports: Donald Trump will be charged

The former US President will apparently have to answer in court. A grand jury is said to have decided that.

According to US media reports, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict former US President Donald Trump. That would be the first time in American history that a sitting or former president has been prosecuted. The exact charges are still unclear.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office will be reaching out to Trump’s attorneys to discuss his surrender before an indictment, CNN reports.

Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush-money payment scheme and a cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels, who dates to the 2016 presidential election.

Payment to Stormy Daniels

Trump’s private attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, reportedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump years before the election, which Trump denies.