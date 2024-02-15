Republican? The deadline to register for the presidential primaries is about to expire

MIAMI .- With the elections primaries March 19 Republican elections fast approaching, there are only a few days left for supporters of this party in Florida register and can participate in the selection process of the candidate who will face Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

According to the election calendar, the voting system in Florida requires citizens to register 29 days before an election. This means that residents of the state who are considered republicans must register by February 19 to participate in the March primaries.

Requirements include being a US citizen, be at least 18 years old and not be a convicted felon with no rights restored. Military members and military family members, among others determined by law, can request absentee ballots online.

If you are a Democrat, you do not need to register. since President Biden has already been selected as the party’s nominee for the elections that will take place in eight months and will not have primaries in Florida.

Requirements in Florida

Republicans in the state who are not registered and want to do so will have to present a Florida driver’s license or identification card, the date of issuance of the respective document and the last four digits of the Social Security number.

Florida is a closed primary statemeaning that only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for the respective political party’s candidates or nominees for office in a primary election, including a presidential preference primary election.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, a person can register with a party or change their party affiliation at any timebut if you wish to vote for a party’s candidate in an upcoming primary election, the person must register with that party or change parties before the registration deadline for that primary election.

To register, interested parties can do it online (link) o download a form in this websiteand once processed they must take it or send it by mail to the elections office of the county where the person resides.

So far, the Republican candidates are former President Donald Trump and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Halley, whom political experts see little chance of success against the former president.