Republicans are still figuring out how to defeat Trump

NY.– More than seven years after the 2016 election, Republicans are still trying to figure out how to compete against former President Donald Trump, who is facing several legal investigations.

His riotous, transgressive style took Trump from reality TV to the White House, transforming the Republican Party in his image along the way. But his style has confused those trying to compete against him.

In 2016, some tried to brush him off, like former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who treated the celebrity businessman like a sideshow. Others tried to muddy him, like Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who traded insults with Trump by making fun of his hair and the size of his hands.

Neither strategy worked.

“I think most politicians aren’t used to playing as pugilistic as Trump and aren’t as good at it,” said Jason Roe, a Republican political strategist.

As the 2024 field takes shape, the hopefuls are trying to show that the party must leave Trump behind without alienating the former president’s base.

Trump is still considered the darling of the Republican Party despite facing criminal indictment, being the subject of several other investigations, spreading false claims about his loss in the 2020 election, and inciting the January 6, 2021 insurrection on Capitol Hill, among others. other things.

Most of Trump’s rivals or those with their sights set on the 2024 campaign have largely avoided talking about those scandals, opting instead for more covert criticism. Even most of his Republican rivals have echoed Trump’s assertions that most of the accusations against him are politically motivated.

One notable exception is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has criticized Trump in recent months and announced in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he will run for president. Hutchinson said Trump should step down and focus on his legal problems.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce a campaign and is seen as Trump’s main rival, accuses prosecutors of stretching the law to target an opponent.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who launched her campaign in February, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is considering a presidential run, avoided criticizing Trump by name in speeches last month, but noted that the Republican Party has lost several elections in recent years.

Mike Pence, a vice president under Trump who is now considering his own presidential campaign, has made limited criticism of him.