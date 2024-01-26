Republicans demand that Biden reveal evidence against Maduro’s ally

MIAMI— A group of republicans The Senate urged the Justice Department on Thursday to publish its investigative file on the alleged front man of Nicolas Maduro pardoned by the president Joe Biden before trial on money laundering charges.

Alex Saab was released from federal prison in Miami last month as part of a prisoner exchange and was immediately welcomed into Venezuela like a hero for the dictator Nicolas Maduro . Once freed, Saab launched a tirade against the United States, alleging that he had been tortured while he awaited extradition from Cape Verde in an attempt to force him to turn against Maduro.

“History should remember him as a predator of vulnerable people”, says a letter sent Thursday to Attorney General Merrick Garland by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was also signed by Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the Republican vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Saab’s release in a swap for 10 American prisoners and a fugitive Pentagon contractor held in Venezuela was seen as a major concession to Maduro at a time when the government of Biden seeks to improve relations with the OPEC nation and pave the way for freer elections.

The agreement was made immediately after the White House’s decision to reverse the sanctions imposed by Donald Trump’s government on Venezuela after Maduro was “re-elected” in 2018 in what the United States and other nations condemned as a sham vote.

“Requested files”

The senators’ two-page letter cites U.S. government reports that identify Saab as Maduro’s “middleman” with Iran, who helped both oil-exporting nations evade U.S. sanctions and also laundered hundreds of millions of dollars for officials. corrupt through a global network of shell companies.

Senators set a deadline of February 7 for Garland to release the requested files.

“The United States government closed the case against Álex Saab when President Biden forgave his crimes. “There is no basis for hiding the evidence against Saab from the American public,” his letter reads.

The Justice Department confirmed it received the letter but declined to provide further information.

Any disclosure of Justice Department records could shed light on what senators called Saab’s “confessions,” a reference to his secret meetings with the DEA in the years before his indictment.

“Inner circle” of the Maduro regime

In a closed-door court hearing in 2022, Saab’s lawyers said the Colombian-born businessman for years helped the DEA reveal corruption in Saab’s inner circle. Maduro. As part of that cooperation, he lost more than $12 million in illegal profits from dirty deals.

The value of the information he shared is unknown and some have suggested that it may have all been a scheme authorized by Maduro to gather intelligence on US police activities in Venezuela.

Whatever the case, Álex Saab skipped the May 2019 surrender date and was soon accused by federal prosecutors in Miami of a bribery scheme in which he allegedly diverted $350 million through a state contract to build housing. affordable.

He was arrested in 2019 during a refueling stop in Cape Verde while en route to Iran to negotiate an energy deal. He was later extradited to the United States.

Source: AP