Republicans move to open impeachment trial of Immigration chief

MIAMI – Republicans took another step to open a political trial against the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, whom they consider responsible for the great “intentional” immigration crisis on the border with Mexico.

Between 10,000 and 12,000 migrants arrive daily at the country’s southern border, in a national security chaos unprecedented in US history; and at a direct and indirect cost to taxpayers of about $200 billion each year since Biden came to the White House.

For almost a year, a committee of the House of Representatives, where conservatives have a majority, carried out an investigation that produced enough evidence to impeach him.

The architect of devastation and chaos

Republican Congressman Mark Green called Mayorkas an intentional “architect of devastation and chaos,” because since he took office in 2021, authorities have intercepted more than 8 million migrants who illegally crossed US borders, including more than 6.7 million in the one it shares with Mexico.

“Secretary Mayorkas, under pressure from Biden, has abused his authority and put Americans at risk,” insisted Green, who also complained about the “astronomical” dollar costs of a crisis intentionally created by the Biden administration.

Far-left groups and new Democrats in Congress in Washington refuse to effectively control the border as a form of constant pressure on Republicans to pass reform

Three attorneys general – from Oklahoma (south), Montana (north) and Missouri (central east) – intervened as witnesses during this session in the national security committee of the Lower House.

They all responded affirmatively when Green asked them if they believed Mayorkas “has failed to enforce or subverted laws passed by Congress.”

It was the first in a series of hearings on whether there are constitutional grounds to open an impeachment trial.

First, a vote by the full House of Representatives is needed, which seems to have a good chance of success and could be held at the end of January, but then it would go to the Senate, where the Democrats have a majority and would stop it.

The inability of the White House

To the deaf ears of the Biden administration, this is a measure of last resort used “for serious and dangerous crimes,” for someone who “corrupts or subverts government processes or the constitutional order itself,” as is the case with Mayorkas.

At this time and with little chance of coming to fruition, another request from Biden for $106 billion is stalled in both Houses, of which more than $60,000 was destined for Ukraine.

Republicans conditioned the approval of this new funding package on accurate and urgent measures from the White House against the chaos created on the southern border throughout the Democratic mandate.

The Biden administration, in an extremely hypocritical manner, also reproaches Republicans for having paralyzed its request for an additional $14 billion to finance “border security,” when the chaotic destabilization on the border between Mexico and the United States was encouraged from its first day in the Oval Office of the White House.

Republicans demand a responsible and controlled immigration policy and stop the enormous disorder that has existed for three years in the inert view of Washington, without a doubt that it has been intentional.

Faced with a barrage of criticism, Mayorkas recognizes that the high number of migrants is “a challenge” but “it is not exclusive to the United States.”

“They accuse the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) of not enforcing the laws of our country, but that – according to him – is far from reality,” he said. However, during three years of government and him at the head of Immigration, the chaos, far from ceasing, has worsened.

Source: With information from AFP and AP