Rescuers work against time to find survivors

Fifteen people were officially reported missing and may be trapped under the rubble.

Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby areas recorded a magnitude 4.9 aftershock on Wednesday, one of dozens that followed Monday’s magnitude 7.6 earthquake, whose epicenter was near Noto, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) away. from Tokyo, on the opposite coast. The quake triggered tsunami warnings, followed by waves more than 1 meter (3 feet) high in some places.

According to experts, the first 72 hours are especially critical because the chances of survival greatly decrease after three days.

“More than 40 hours have already passed. This is a race against the clock and I feel we are at a critical moment,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. “We have received reports that many are still waiting to be rescued under collapsed buildings.”

The geography of the Noto Peninsula has made access to some communities even more difficult. Water, electricity and mobile phone services were still cut off in some areas.

Naomi Gonno said that she and her children left her house just as it was collapsing.

But the children shouted “Grandma” and Gonno saw that his mother was trapped under the collapsed house and her hand could barely be seen. She was able to get out through a small gap, she said.

“I can’t believe we’re still alive,” he said. “We live in fear.”

Emergency teams distributed water, blankets, food and other supplies to those affected. In addition to the military and firefighters, sniffer dogs have joined the operation to try to find the dozens of people believed to be trapped, although the exact number was not clear.

The weather forecast warned of heavy rains in Ishikawa, which raised fears of possible landslides and greater damage to half-demolished houses. Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop to -4 degrees Celsius (39º Fahrenheit) overnight.

Of the deceased, 39 were in the city of Wajima and another 23 in Suzu, according to Ishikawa prefectural authorities. Deaths were also reported in five nearby towns.

More than 300 people have been injured, at least 25 of them seriously.

Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase encouraged everyone to use masks, antiseptics and soap to prevent the spread of infectious diseases while evacuees shelter together. Ensuring an adequate supply of water and toilets for the displaced is a priority, he said.

About 33,000 people are housed in evacuation centers, and some said they were hungry and cold, unable to sleep and afraid.

When Monday’s earthquake hit, Yasuo Kobatake ran out of his house with only one sock. The tremor knocked him to the ground and a concrete wall collapsed almost without touching him, he said.

Since then he has only taken rice balls and a few sips of water from paper cups at the elementary school where he shelters with others. They sleep on cushions, without blankets.

“It was very cold. I thought he would freeze to death,” he added.

After the earthquakes and tsunami, boats lay overturned in the water, roads were blocked by piles of earth, and the pillars and walls of flattened homes were scattered. A major fire reduced an entire area of ​​the city of Wajima to ashes.

Authorities warned that even more powerful earthquakes could be recorded.

As an earthquake-prone nation with crisscrossing fault lines and many volcanoes, Japan is no stranger to disasters, including the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis that hit the country’s northeast in 2011.

There were no serious problems at nuclear power plants after Monday’s earthquake. The Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa suffered a partial power outage, but backup power was activated, ensuring the continuation of the critical cooling process.

Japan is also an organized, conformist society with relatively low crime, where alerts are systematically issued as a public service. Disaster experts pointed out that this helps save lives, but they warn the population not to let their guard down.

Takako Izumi, a professor of disaster science at Tohoku University, said it takes time to organize logistics because roads are often blocked after an earthquake and large trucks cannot pass to deliver aid.

If land routes are not accessible, help may have to be dropped from the sky or brought in by boat. The winter cold increases health risks, and some people may not have reached an evacuation center yet, he added.

“First we have to accurately assess the damage. And then an appropriate response can come, and what is needed can reach the right places,” Izumi said.

Source: With information from AP/AFP/EUROPA PRESS