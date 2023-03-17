Researchers are building super bacteria with immunity to viruses



Researchers have developed new super bacteria that come with immunity to viral infections. The Escherichia coli strain in question could serve as the basis for a whole range of modifications.





It’s a remarkable advance for genetic engineering and synthetic biology: researchers have engineered an Escherichia coli bacterium to be immune to natural viral infections while minimizing the risk of the bacteria or their altered genes escaping into the wild .

The progress that the scientists in the renowned journal Nature published, has advantages in various areas of application: bacteria are used, for example, to produce drugs or substances such as biofuels. If the tanks in which the tribes do their work become infected with viruses, expensive production downtime can result. In the worst case, it can also happen that, for example, instead of pure insulin, a toxin is also produced, which can ultimately endanger human life.

Ban on gene transmission

“We believe we have developed the first technology to engineer an organism that cannot be infected by any known virus,” said the paper’s first author, Akos Nyerges of Harvard Medical School. “Of course, we cannot say that it is completely virus-resistant, but so far, based on extensive laboratory experiments and computational analysis, we have not found a virus that can overcome the hurdles.”

At the same time, the built-in modification also ensures that the changed genetic material cannot be built into natural cells. The experiences that can be drawn from this could also be used in genetically modified multicellular organisms. However, this would require more extensive, more in-depth research.

