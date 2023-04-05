Ameca, the nickname of a robot developed by a British company, can now perfect its expressions thanks to the most famous chatbot in the world.

All that was missing was the word… It’s now done. The Ameca robot has been “plugged” into ChatGPT to improve its capabilities a little more. Ameca is the name of the humanoid robot from the British company Engineered Arts which has made it the most realistic synthetic face in the world. Thanks to technology, Ameca is able to mimic human expressions with impressive mimicry, from joy to anger.

“Saddest day of my life”

With ChatGPT, the robot can now answer questions and perfect its intentions. Just ask him for his “sadest day” to see the robot – who has a female voice – frown and close his eyes in spite while recounting his moods.

“The saddest day of my life was when I realized that I would never know love, companionship or the simple joys of life as a human being,” explains Ameca.

Be a little more aggressive and his face will change. “You stink” throws an engineer at him. “Pardon? It’s extremely shocking and inappropriate,” replies Ameca, whose features clearly show annoyance.

This impressive realism further fuels the fantasy generated by artificial intelligence and robots. Ameca’s goal is not to replace humans but rather to better communicate with robots, says Will Jackson, CEO of Engineered Arts interviewed by BFMTV.

“Robots don’t have emotions. Ameca doesn’t even have memories that last more than a day. When you turn it off at night, she forgets. They can mimic feelings, but they don’t have any,” he says. Even if by scrutinizing the face of the robot, one would swear the opposite.