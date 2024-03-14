Researchers capture Taylor Swift songs on seismometers

MADRID.- Caltech scientists have been able to identify the songs of Taylor Swift by the effect on the seismometers of the rhythmic dances and jumps of his fans recorded at a concert in los angeles .

In its study In Seismological Research Letters, seismologist Gabrielle Tepp and her colleagues show how they were able to identify the seismic signature of individual songs and determine the shaking strength of each song.

In his opinion, it was probably the dancing and jumping movements of the 70,000 fans who filled the SoFi stadium (not the musical rhythms or the reverberations of the sound system) that generated the different harmonic tremors of the concert, which took place in August 2023.

A previous seismic record from a Swift concert in Seattle led the California Office of Emergency Services to ask seismic network operators to see if any interesting research could be generated on the dates of Swift’s concert in Los Angeles. Tepp’s colleagues installed powerful motion sensors at SoFi Stadium, analyzing the data collected by those devices along with data from nearby permanent stations in the regional seismic network.

Records

Previous research shows that ‘concert tremor’ can be recorded as long-duration signals with narrowband harmonic frequency peaks between 1 and 10 hertz. This type of low frequency signal resembles the harmonic tremor recorded in natural sources such as volcanoes and human sources such as trains.

One of the research team’s goals was to find a way to extract concert tremor signals from spectrograms. Spectrograms are graphs that show the strength of various signal frequencies over time. They are often used to display frequencies of sound waves, but they can also help seismologists visualize signals recorded by seismometers and other instruments.

For Tepp, who has studied volcanoes and is also a musician, the concert data was a great opportunity to test methods for detecting seismic signals in spectrograms. “In the case of earthquakes, most of the time they are pretty sharp and easy to identify with waveforms, but when you have volcanoes where there is such a wide variety of signals, spectrograms can be very useful to help identify the different signals.” types of signals,” he explained.

Identified songs

The researchers found that each Swift song had a distinctive tremor signal. For Swift’s concert on August 5, 2023, Tepp and her colleagues were able to identify 43 of the 45 songs played within the recorded spectrograms.

They also calculated the energy radiated from each song and interpreted that number in terms of the local magnitude of an earthquake that would have radiated the same energy. The songs varied considerably in magnitude, and Shake It Off reached the largest local magnitude of 0.851.

“Keep in mind that this energy was released in a few minutes, compared to one second for an earthquake of that size. Based on the maximum strength of the tremor, the strongest tremor was equivalent to a -2 magnitude earthquake,” Tepp said.

Where did the harmonic tremor come from?

“My intuition was that if you have a nice harmonic signal like this, it had to be from the music or the instruments or something,” Tepp said.

Instead, the researchers found that the best explanation for their data was that the movement of the more than 70,000 people caused the harmonic tremor. To confirm this, the scientists performed some experiments of their own. They played songs on a portable PA speaker along with a powerful motion sensor. Tepp also plugged his bass into the speaker and played a simple, repetitive rhythm. He even jumped next to the sensor while singing Love Story the Swift.

The experimental data confirmed that it was movement and not music that created the harmonic tremor. “Although I wasn’t very good at staying in the same place (I ended up jumping in a small circle, like at a concert), I was surprised at how clear the signal came out,” Tepp said.

Tepp was surprised that the bass rhythms “did not produce a harmonic signal, even though they were more precise in rhythm than my jumps.”

She thinks it might have more to do with the shape of the signal (bass beats have a more rounded, popping shape than the ‘peak’ of a jump) relative to the space between each beat or jump. This relationship: “could have implications for why some seismic signals appear harmonic in spectrograms while similar ones do not.”

FUENTE: Europa Press