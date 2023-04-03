“Resident Evil 4” – A horror classic in a fresh guise

Essen.

In 2005, “RE 4” was the temporary highlight of the famous game series. The title is now available in a completely improved form.

In itself, it’s a simple formula: take a classic video game, give it an all-round technical makeover, and re-release it. In the past few months there have already been two prime examples of successful remakes with “The Last of Us Part I” and “Dead Space”. The following test should clarify whether Capcom has now managed to join this list with “Resident Evil 4”.

With the remakes of the second and third part of the legendary horror game series, the Japanese developer has already shown what technical achievements they are capable of. But while the remake of “Resident Evil 2” was outstanding all round, the third part disappointed with its short playing time and the lack of meaningful innovations compared to the original. The remake of “RE 4” is again – without anticipating too much – much better.

Could pass for Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter’s double. Photo: Capcom

On the one hand, this is due to the quality of the template. Resident Evil 4 was a milestone in the series in 2005 and masterfully managed the balancing act between the classic survival horror elements and action-heavy sequences; Unfortunately, part 5 and especially 6 went completely over the top in the direction of undemanding action. We take control of Leon S. Kennedy, who’s Nick Carter memorial hair shows that the original game is nearly 20 years old. Ashley Graham, the daughter of the US President, has been kidnapped and is believed to be in a small village in the Spanish countryside.













Leon Kennedy is received not very friendly

Once there, Leon is attacked by the villagers, who appear to be under the influence of a strange cult. They are also infected with a parasite (“Las Plagas”), which makes them even more aggressive. Already during the first attacks of the villagers armed with axes and pitchforks, you notice that Leon controls himself much more manoeuvrably than in the original from 2005. Visually, the game has of course also arrived in the present, like RE 2 and 3, the title looks extremely good , even if not everyone will like the brown veil that has to be worn over everything. The fact that the extremely charismatic bully and Napoleon double Ramón Salazar now looks much older should also displease some fans of the series.





Fortunately, the President’s daughter Ashley Graham is much more independent in the “RE 4” new edition. Photo: Capcom

One change that’s sure to appeal to anyone who’s played the original is that Ashley Graham is a lot more original. It was a pain in the ass, to say the least, guiding the President’s daughter through a corridor full of opponents. These moments of frustration are now much rarer. Leon’s newfound ability to parry attacks with his knife is also a significant gain.

Not just a recommendation for “Resident Evil” veterans

The changes to the plot should not be anticipated at this point, just this much: They fit seamlessly into the game and also into the entire “Resident Evil” series. All in all, the remake of “RE 4” is excellent and has given a classic of the genre a clear makeover. But players who are not yet familiar with the title should also give the new version a chance.

Resident Evil 4 was developed by Capcom. It is available for Playstation 5, Xbox SeriesS/X and Windows PC. The price is around 70 euros. The USK has released the title for players over the age of 18.

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.









More articles from this category can be found here: Digital



