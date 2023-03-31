Resident Evil 4: beware, a big bug can ruin your game

In Resident Evil 4, Leon S. Kennedy does not lack assets to get rid of his enemies. And to protect Ashley, who always finds a way to get herself into trouble. Leon can use a host of firearms, grenades and even send big well-placed kicks to bring down his opponents. In addition to all these possibilities, he also has a combat knife. This weapon, already highly appreciated by players in the original version of Resident Evil 4, allows not only to attack, but also to repel bad guys who grab Leon. But Capcom warns: it is important not to use the knife in certain circumstances, under penalty of ruining your game.

Capcom asks not to use the knife at a specific time in Resident Evil 4

In a press release posted on Twitter, Capcom indicates that a technical problem may block your progress in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The Japanese firm advises not to use the knife again under certain conditions until the problem is solved.

We can confirm the presence of a bug on all platforms that makes progress in the game impossible by performing certain actions in a specific area. After a cutscene that occurs at the start of Chapter 12, the player receives a key item. Please do not attack with the knife while the notification of getting the item is on the top right of the screen. After obtaining, the object appears in the “key objects and treasures” part of the briefcase. If not, reload the game before starting Chapter 12.

A success at all levels for Capcom

Capcom is currently trying to resolve the issue. Even if you love wielding Leon’s knife, we still advise you to restrict your desire for the moment. If your progress in RE 4 is blocked because of this issue, don’t worry. Once the error has been corrected, you can resume your game as if nothing had happened. Resident Evil 4 Remake has been critically acclaimed since its release. Commercially, Capcom is also rubbing its hands. In just 24 hours, the game has sold over two million copies worldwide. A great success for Resident Evil 4 Remakewhose original version was already legendary when it was released on GameCube in 2005. With the Mercenaries mode coming April 7Resident Evil 4 should remain well placed in the most played single-player games on Steam.