Resident Evil 4 | Compare characters in the original game and the remake

The big motivation that surrounds any remake of an old game is the graphical appearance of the classics on a new console generation. Well, fans of one of the world’s most beloved horror franchises need wonder no longer, with the remake of Resident Evil 4 available now for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 bringing the classic back with new gameplay and, most importantly, advanced visuals.

In accomplishing this feat, the Capcom it also took the opportunity to broaden some stories or deepen the relationship between the protagonists. the plot of Resident Evil 4 it was never its greatest strength, but in the remake it definitely became more solid and connected to the events of previous reimaginings, which ends up bringing more body to the journey as a whole.

In any case, see in this comparison what the characters of Resident Evil 4.

The list may contain spoilers for the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Leon Kennedy

The American Secret Service agent whose mission is to rescue the daughter of the American president appears tormented by events in Raccoon City. Six years after seeing disaster on his first day as a police officer, he emerges more skillful and ironic, but without losing his determined focus on completing the mission and saving as many lives as he can.

Little does he know that he is facing his biggest challenge yet, facing creatures created by a parasite that is also inside him. Above all, in the rescue mission, he is faced with a global and also personal plot, with the return of his old mentor now on the other side of the alignment of forces unfolding in an isolated region of Europe.

Ashley Graham

Victim of a kidnapping with global proportions, the daughter of the president of the United States is no longer the helpless maiden that we saw in the original. Even though she carries the trappings of someone born with a silver spoon in her mouth, Ashley is more sure of herself, and even though she may not be able to fight on her own, she is an aid to Leon during the mission of his own rescue.

Over the course of events, the relationship between the two also ends up getting closer, especially when both realize they are getting closer and closer to a terrible fate due to the action of the Las Plagas parasite. Anyone who thought she was boring in the original game will definitely change their minds now.

There’s Wong

The mysterious spy from the original game even returns with a new voice actress. This time’s voice is from Lily Gao, who played her in Resident Evil: Bem-Vindo a Raccoon City, bringing yet another facet to the character whose intentions are unknown. The alignment with Leon, too, grows more and more obscure, as it becomes clear that she is in Europe with an agenda of her own.

No remake de Resident Evil 4, Ada also appears with an outfit more suited to the type of mission she performs, even though she hasn’t lost the eye-catching character of the original. Its real intentions, however, are yet to be drawn, especially if the game follows the same path as the 2005 version in terms of expansions and additional content.

Louis Serra

In one of the great changes of Resident Evil 4, Luis gained much more space in the plot and a new spelling of his last name, in addition to having greater influence on its events. While not necessarily on Leon’s side, he soon proves himself to be part of the good guys team as he seeks to undo some of the damage he’s caused due to his involvement with the Los Illuminados cult.

The character, this time, will fight alongside the protagonist in advanced parts of the game and also lend his characteristic charisma to many of the dialogues. More than that, it will have its origins further explored throughout the game, with the potential to garner even more fans than its original counterpart.

Merchant

And speaking of peculiar people, this is without a doubt one of the most classic and strange figures of Resident Evil 4. Owner of a seemingly promising business, with branches everywhere and a shooting range full of prizes, the Merchant is Leon’s greatest ally throughout the adventure, as long as he can pay for all this help.

In the new game, by the way, he received an upgrade, having kiosks full of weapons and being able to pass some temporary jobs to Leon, in exchange for precious stones that are worth new items. After all, even in a place devastated by a parasite, no one likes to live among rats or miss the chance to show radicalism against a wasteful aristocrat, right?

Bitores Mendez

The boss of the isolated village, in a remote corner of Europe, has taken on a more aggressive air here. While its appearance should bring some triggers from other remakes of Resident Evilhe reappears with a more somber appearance, although his physical strength remains relentless as in the original game.

Ramon Salazar

The eccentric and unusual castellan of this isolated region appears with such characteristics even more exacerbated. One of the most peculiar enemies of Resident Evil 4 reappears with even more exaggerated and aristocratic airs, being the controller of a castle that, by itself, also promised to be one of the most interesting areas of the new game.

Directly involved in the origins of the Las Plagas parasite and a direct ally of the leader of Los Illuminados, he is also accompanied by his two monstrous security guards, whose origin is also explored in the game. His traps are diverse and so are his wiles, as he becomes one of the last hurdles to stop Leon from thwarting Osmund Saddler’s plans for global domination.

Jack Krauser

One of the most important enemies of Resident Evil 4 got a complete makeover, not just visually, but also in terms of story and gameplay. As one of the big changes from the remake, combat against him will no longer make use of the rapid button presses seen in the original, but instead, the brand new parry system, which allows players to defend with precision using the knife.

Above that, Krauser appears with even more hatred for Leon, after having his origin changed from the original. Anyone with a keen eye will notice his presence from the opening scene of the remake of Resident Evil 4while an event known from other games in the franchise, Operation Javier, appears in a different and defining way for the villain’s personality.

Osmund Saddler

The leader of the Los Illuminados cult is one of the biggest mysteries in Resident Evil 4. It was he who masterminded the kidnapping of Ashley Graham, but above that is a global plot of Las Plagas domination. Using the pathogen, he dominated and destroyed an entire region of Europe, which serves only as a testing ground and defense against the enemies of his nefarious goals.

The figure appears more times throughout the remake and also has his personality expanded, while his appearance has become more grotesque and threatening due to the union with the parasite. Even close to completing his plan, he can’t do without his playthings involving Leon, in an attempt to turn the agent into the opposite of everything he believes in.

Ingrid Hunnigan

The analyst who assists Leon throughout his mission in Europe no longer just appears behind the communicator. His increasing appearances throughout other products in the saga Resident Evil are reflected here, with a character who also delivers relevant information and serves as a contact between the hero and the outside world.

Albert Wesker

Acting from the shadows and from a distance, the series’ great villain Resident Evil has direct involvement in events taking place in Europe. He operates in the power vacuum left by Umbrella and through Ada, even though he knows that the spy’s designs may not necessarily be his.

The major character’s first appearance in Capcom’s series of reimaginings is fraught with questions, with franchise newcomers not even understanding exactly who this man is and his role in the plot. If Capcom goes ahead with Resident Evil 4 the same path as the original, as it seems, this secret will be revealed very soon.