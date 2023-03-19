Resident Evil 4 intro recreated with Lego

Many of you have probably already relived the intro to Resident Evil 4 thanks to Chainsaw Demo which lets us play through the first 20 minutes of the upcoming remake. But if you haven’t seen it yet, why not instead experience the opening episode in a slightly different way?

Animator Cara Aleatorio has completely redone the opening sequence of Resident Evil 4 in Lego, and here we see Leon and the two Spanish policemen driving into the wilderness before the meeting with the hunter in the cabin, and before Leon shoots down a horde of Ganados in the village . The best part is that the animation is done from a third-person perspective just like in the game, and it’s really an impressive amount of work put into it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPFDAp6fOcg/

What do you think of this recreation and will you be playing Resident Evil 4 when it premieres on March 24th? You can read our review of it here.